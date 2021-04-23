LATEST

Indian rupee weakened against US dollar, closed at 74.94

Avatar
By
Posted on
Avatar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee weakened by 6 paise to shut at 74.94 in opposition to the US greenback on Thursday as a consequence of a gentle enhance in Kovid-19 instances and elevated sanctions imposed by a number of states primarily based on investor notion.

Within the interbank overseas trade market, the native unit opened at 75.25 in opposition to the dollar and traded between 74.82 to 75.26 by the day. The home foreign money lastly closed at 74.94 in opposition to the US greenback, a decline of 6 paise over the earlier shut. The rupee had closed at 74.88 in opposition to the US foreign money on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the greenback index, which estimates the energy of the dollar in opposition to a basket of six currencies, fell 0.07 % to 91.09. In the meantime, Overseas Institutional Buyers (FIIs) remained web sellers within the capital market, closing at Rs 1,082.33 crore on Tuesday. Extracted in response to provisional figures.

The worldwide oil benchmark, Brent crude futures, was down 0.54 % at $ 64.97 a barrel.

On the Indian fairness market entrance, the BSE Sensex rose 374.87 factors, or 0.79 %, to 48,080.67, whereas the broader NSE Nifty rose 109.75 factors, or 0.77 %, to shut at 14,406.15.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
47
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
45
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
43
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
42
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
40
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
39
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
39
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top