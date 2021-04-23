Indian rupee weakened against US dollar, closed at 74.94

Mumbai: The Indian rupee weakened by 6 paise to shut at 74.94 in opposition to the US greenback on Thursday as a consequence of a gentle enhance in Kovid-19 instances and elevated sanctions imposed by a number of states primarily based on investor notion.

Within the interbank overseas trade market, the native unit opened at 75.25 in opposition to the dollar and traded between 74.82 to 75.26 by the day. The home foreign money lastly closed at 74.94 in opposition to the US greenback, a decline of 6 paise over the earlier shut. The rupee had closed at 74.88 in opposition to the US foreign money on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the greenback index, which estimates the energy of the dollar in opposition to a basket of six currencies, fell 0.07 % to 91.09. In the meantime, Overseas Institutional Buyers (FIIs) remained web sellers within the capital market, closing at Rs 1,082.33 crore on Tuesday. Extracted in response to provisional figures.

The worldwide oil benchmark, Brent crude futures, was down 0.54 % at $ 64.97 a barrel.

On the Indian fairness market entrance, the BSE Sensex rose 374.87 factors, or 0.79 %, to 48,080.67, whereas the broader NSE Nifty rose 109.75 factors, or 0.77 %, to shut at 14,406.15.