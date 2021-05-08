ENTERTAINMENT

Indian team announced for World Test Championship, know who has got a chance

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that the Indian team has been announced for the tour of England and the World Test Championship. For information, tell that 20 players have been included in the announced team. Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav are not part of this team. With this, KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha will go with this team only after getting fitness clearance. Friends tell you that apart from these, 4 names have been kept as standby. It also includes the names of Avesh Khan, the famous Krishna, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Arjan Nagavaswala. According to this, a total of 24 members are going on this tour.

Friends, India’s Test series against England will begin on August 4. And from 14 September the last match of the series will be played in Manchester. India have to play a five-match Test series against England in August-September and the final of the World Test Championship will be played from 18 to 22 June.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Akshar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (after fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper, after fitness clearance)

Standby players: Abhimanyu Ishwaran, famous Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arjan Nagwaswala

