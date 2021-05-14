Indian team opener Prithvi Shaw stopped for going on holiday in Goa, why police

After leaving the Indian Premier League 14, Prithvi Shaw, the young batsman of the Delhi Capitals, decided to spend a holiday in Goa. Prithvi Shaw, who could not make it to Team India in the final of the World Test Championship and wanted to enjoy his free time in the Test series against England.



Police stopped the vehicle in Amboli, Maharashtra

The journey to Goa for the Earth show did not start well. He was stopped by the police in Amboli, Maharashtra. Please tell that lockout has been implemented here to prevent the spread of corona infection. Prithvi Shaw was going to Goa via Kolhapur. 21-year-old Shaw did not have an e-pass. Shaw appealed to the authorities to let him go but he refused.





Prithvi Show applied for e-pass through mobile

After nearly 1 hour of hard work, Prithvi Sho applied for e-pass from mobile. After which he has been allowed to go to Goa. There is a second wave of Corona going on in the country at the moment. Going to Goa for the holidays is an annoying decision for the show. According to the Health Ministry, more than 3.40 lakh cases have been registered in the last 24 hours. More than 4,000 people have died.





Team India has not been selected for the England tour.

The Mumbai batsman has not been selected for the India tour to England. Many experts were unhappy that Vijay Hazare did not get a place in the team despite his great performances in the trophy and IPL. According to experts, the team will have to work on fitness to get a place in India.