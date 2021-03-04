Indian version of PUBG: FAU-G release date, features, developer and download

The most popular smartphone game Pubg Mobile was banned for a few days due to security reasons. As a result, most fans of PUBG Mobile were depressed and looking for an alternative. Not only viewers but many streamers also did not get the option of Player UnCoin’s Battleground Mobile. Here we are with an alternate game, which FAU-G will be launched soon.

Fearless and United-Guards, abbreviated as FAU-G, will be available soon, as quoted by Gokvi CEO Vishal Gondal. On September 4, 2020, Vishal Gondal teamed up with legendary Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to say that they would soon distribute the game. Akshay Kumar uploaded a post saying that he supports Narendra Modi’s self-defense movement, he wants to introduce a multiplayer action game which is FAU-G. And Akshay Kumar also said that the game is not only for entertainment, but also helps the players to learn the sacrifices of our soldiers.

FAU-G function

FAU-G is a multiplayer action game presumably designed as PUBG Mobile that fills in gaps and is even bigger. So that it affects the audience. Details about the multiplayer FAU-G will be released soon.

FAU-G Developer

FAU-G will be developed by nCore Games, a mobile games publisher in Bangalore. Vishal Gondal and Akshay Kumar have jointly announced that the net generated income will be donated to BharatKeVeer Trust. NCore Games is called Rovio’s partner.

Download FAU-G

FAU-G will be available for both iOS and Android users in India. FAU-G is also free to play with in-app purchases. No public FAU-G apk is available for download as the game is in a development stage.

Release date FAU-G

So far, the release date of the multiplayer action game has not yet been announced. The developers of the game will not keep people waiting in any way as the absence of PUBG Mobile makes the streamers and viewers sad.