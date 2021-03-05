Indiana vs. Purdue College Basketball Game Preview

Indiana Hoziers vs. Purdu Boilermakers Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Indiana vs Purdue Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Location: McKay Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Network: ESPN

All CFN Fearless Predictions

Indiana (12-13) vs. Purdue (17-8) Game Preview

Why will Indiana win?

A team in college basketball cannot be more desperate for good performances and rivalry victories.

The Hoosiers were bouncing along, but when it came time to kick, they crashed four straight and were not doing enough defense for issues on the other side.

So where is the positive? Purdue’s defense doesn’t force a ton of mistakes, it’s a bad habit of too much foul play, and IU ranks among the best in the country for the free throw line. If it can happen in some way in the piece, then the Hosier can go to the rim and then stay in line.

Why Purdue Will Win

Indiana can no longer shoot well.

The Hosiers have not been able to hit 40% from the field in any of the last three matches or in five of the last eight. They are bad inside the arc, worse than three, and the scoring punch goes by-by, struggling to get 70 points.

On the other hand, Purdue is warming up at the right time, rolling through the last four matches from the field – surviving the fight against Wisconsin a few days ago – and doing a solid job on the defensive side.

It will never be the type of D that forces a ton of mistakes, but it will keep average teams at 70 and below …

What is going to happen

Purdue has allowed 70 points or less in nine of the last ten matches, and has given Minnesota 71 points in the second. Indiana does not have an offensive pop once the Boilermakers are out on a run.

Purdue won for the first time around 81–69, and it is unlikely to be fully close.

Indiana v. Purdue Prediction, Line

Purdue 74, Indiana 65

Row: Purdue-8, RPM: 133.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3

