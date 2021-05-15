ENTERTAINMENT

India’s April exports rise to US $ 30 billion, imports jump to $ 54.72 billion

Avatar

Data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry shows that India’s merchandise exports grew nearly three-fold from a year earlier to US $ 30.63 billion in April, mainly due to the statistical impact of lower base, imports also accelerated during the month. Increased by 167.1. 45.72 billion USD per annum.

In April 2020, a worldwide lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19 nearly brought global trade to a standstill. India’s merchandise exports declined by 60.3 percent, the fastest year-on-year decline in at least 29 years. This has increased the growth figures for April this year.

The trade deficit during the month increased by 123.4 percent to US $ 15.10 billion on an annual basis. While year-on-year growth was due to lower base, the latest figures showed a sharp decline in trade on a month-on-month basis. Exports were down 11.1 percent in the month, while imports were down 5.5 percent, possibly due to the second wave of COVID19 in India.

Engineering goods exports grew 238.3 percent year-on-year to $ 7.96 billion, while petroleum products exports grew 191.5 percent year-on-year to $ 3.62 billion. Gems and jewelery exports stood at US $ 3.38 billion in April, compared to US $ 36.06 million in the same month last year. On the import front, non-oil imports grew by 179.7 percent to US $ 34.85 billion, mainly driven by gold. Gold imports increased to USD 6.24 billion from USD 2.83 million only a year ago. Oil imports increased 133.2 percent year-on-year to $ 10.87 billion.

.

Related Items:

Most Popular

88
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
64
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
63
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
34
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
33
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top