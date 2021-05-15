India’s April exports rise to US $ 30 billion, imports jump to $ 54.72 billion

Data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry shows that India’s merchandise exports grew nearly three-fold from a year earlier to US $ 30.63 billion in April, mainly due to the statistical impact of lower base, imports also accelerated during the month. Increased by 167.1. 45.72 billion USD per annum.

In April 2020, a worldwide lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19 nearly brought global trade to a standstill. India’s merchandise exports declined by 60.3 percent, the fastest year-on-year decline in at least 29 years. This has increased the growth figures for April this year.

The trade deficit during the month increased by 123.4 percent to US $ 15.10 billion on an annual basis. While year-on-year growth was due to lower base, the latest figures showed a sharp decline in trade on a month-on-month basis. Exports were down 11.1 percent in the month, while imports were down 5.5 percent, possibly due to the second wave of COVID19 in India.

Engineering goods exports grew 238.3 percent year-on-year to $ 7.96 billion, while petroleum products exports grew 191.5 percent year-on-year to $ 3.62 billion. Gems and jewelery exports stood at US $ 3.38 billion in April, compared to US $ 36.06 million in the same month last year. On the import front, non-oil imports grew by 179.7 percent to US $ 34.85 billion, mainly driven by gold. Gold imports increased to USD 6.24 billion from USD 2.83 million only a year ago. Oil imports increased 133.2 percent year-on-year to $ 10.87 billion.