India’s Best Dancer Season 2 Starting Date Timing Registration & Auditions Judges 2021

India’s Best Dancer is an Indian reality show where talented dancers across India participate in the competition. This reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television. In the last season, actress Malaika Arora, choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Luis Terence were the main judges and the show invites Nora Fatehi and Remo D’Souza as a guest judge. Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa presented the show last year. This year’s the shooting was on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country so the channel decided to postponed the auditions but now the season 2 has begun the auditions from 5th May on SonyLIV.

This is the best opportunity for the participants who wants to be a professional dancer on the basis of their talent. Last year’s judges Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Luis Terence are back in this season and the makers hasn’t disclosed the name of the host. The participants of age 14-30 years can participate in the dance reality show. The dancers will perform the solo acts, duo acts and group acts in the show. Now the auditions will be held online. Interested candidates can download the SonyLiv App in their device then Sign Up or login to the App and Fill in the required details

such as Name, Email I’d, Mobile Number, Date of Birth, State, and City. Then upload your audition video along with the registration. Read and agree to all the terms and conditions then submit the registration form. The audition video duration should be up to 90 second. It should be less than 50MB. The video should be in MP4, mpg format. The video should be captured in a proper lighta and there shouldn’t be any disturbance in the background. The candidates should be a citizen of India and there shouldn’t be any criminal record against the

candidates. The participants of age 14 to 30 are eligible for the online auditions. The last date for India’s best dancer will be 20th June, 2021. The SonyLiv application can be available in IOS and Android devices and Android users can download it from the Google Play Store. The second phase of Mega auditions will be an opportunity for the contestants to battle in pairs and trios in the next round. Top 12 contestants will be seen battling to win the trophy. To know more about this article stay connected to us.