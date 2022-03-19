ENTERTAINMENT

India’s Got Talent: Kirron Kher demands daughter-in-law from son Sikandar Kher, actor said – I walk – Kirron Kher asks for daughter in law India Got Talent Sikandar Kher epic reaction tmov

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • Kirron Kher was seen on screen with her son for the first time
  • Sikander Kher told unheard stories

The upcoming episode of TV’s popular reality show India’s Got Talent is going to be quite a bang. His son Sikander will be seen with Kirron Kher for the first time in the show. A promo of the show has been shared in which Sikander Kher said after listening to his mother’s demand that he wants to leave the show. After all, what was that demand, let us know.

Kirron Kher made this demand from son Sikander

Kirron Kher says- Today I am also very happy that Sikandar is sitting with me. Doing a great job too. I also like seeing that very much, just yes there is a lack of one thing. I want daughter in law After listening to this demand of mother Kirron Kher, Sikander gave an epic reaction. He said- I will go. See you later. Really this answer of Sikander Kher seems so real. Because most people give such a reaction to their parents, when they demand daughter-in-law or son-in-law from them.

In the promo video, Badshah asked a special question to Sikandar. They say – you must have seen it and the news must have reached you that when I sit here, I get scolded a lot. So I want to know that you get scolded in the house like this. In response, Sikander Kher said- I have harassed my mother a lot. Very much… let me tell some stories. Now what are those stories, you will know only after watching the episode.

Sharing this promo video, Sikander Kher wrote – Coming soon… Maa and I… will be seen together on screen for the first time. Fans have become quite excited after watching this promo. So what’s the delay, you too should not miss watching this funny episode at all.

