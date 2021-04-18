India’s Jhilli Dalabehera Wins Gold Medal at Asian Weightlifting Championship Check Wiki-Bio Age Images

A Junior World Championship Bronze medalist, Jhilli Dalabehera received the gold medal within the 45kg class within the Asian Weightlifting Championship on Sunday. She lifted 69kg within the seize and adopted that up by 88kg in a complete of157kg in all three classes of the Gold Stage Olympics high quality. She received the silver medal in 2019 the place she lifted 71 kg and 91 kg within the final version. Within the Asian championship, the silver medal received by Philippines’ Mary Flor Diaz within the class of 135kg which is (60kg+75kg). One other Indian Sneha Soren secured the third place in group B of the ladies’s 55kg class. She tried to carry 68kg and 71kg weight however didn’t carry 73kg within the ultimate seize.

She lifted 93kg in her first try however didn’t carry 98kg and 100kg within the subsequent makes an attempt. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu set a world file within the clear and jerk class which made her win the Bronze medal on Saturday. She lifted 86kg in seize and set a world file by lifting 119kg in clear and jerk for a complete weight of 205kg. This was one among her finest performances within the Olympic sure. That is the second medal received by an Indian weightlifter. Jhilli Dalabahera disregarded her final yr’s failure the place she carried out the ladies 45kg within the Nationwide Weighlifting championship on Monday.

Jhilli additionally participated in a championship of weightlifting held in Vishakhapatnam the place she lifted 160kg and defeated M. V. Thusmita after three makes an attempt. She managed to seize a 71kg within the ultimate try the place she lifted 69kg within the first two makes an attempt with Deepali Gursale from Maharashtra. Deepali didn’t seize the 69kg and the race remained between Jhilli and Thushmita. Jhilli didn’t carry 93kg within the ultimate seize the place Thushmita managed to seize it efficiently and received the successful title. In Males’s championship, Shubham Kolekar from Maharashtra received the title

after defeating Gururaja within the males’s 61kg weight class. Gururaja has set a file by lifting 118kg in gran and 119kg within the second intention. This was the nationwide file ever set on this class. Gururaja and Kolekar managed to carry 152kg within the second clear and jerk and likewise carried out within the 157kg weight class to set a brand new file assortment of 272kg. Within the males’s championship Youth Olympics Gold medalist Jeremy Lalrinnunga managed to seize a 67kg weight within the first try. To know extra about this text keep linked to us.