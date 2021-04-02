India’s junior women’s national championship 2021 postponed – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

The India Junior Women’s National Championship 2021 was scheduled to be held this year with great enthusiasm, but was postponed due to increase in the number of cases of COVID 19. Yes, let us summarize that the 11th edition of the Hockey Championship was scheduled to begin on April 3 but has now been postponed due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the players’ camp. Five members of the team from Chandigarh, who visited Jharkhand, have tested positive for COVID-19.

For your information, let us know that the District Commissioner of Simdega in Jharkhand followed the instructions and protocol, after which the state officials decided to postpone the National Championship during a brief virtual meeting with the organizers of Hockey Jharkhand. The eleventh edition of the Junior Hockey Championship, which was originally scheduled to be held from April 3 to April 12, 2021, consisted of 26 teams from across India.

However, it is necessary to mention here that Hockey Jharkhand received tremendous support from the state government to host the recently concluded 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women’s National Championship 2021, however, to deal with the rapid rise of affairs in the state. With new protocols and guidelines. , It was in the interest of the players that this decision was taken.