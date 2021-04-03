India’s shooting contingent for Tokyo Olympics to be picked on Sunday afternoon | Tokyo Olympics News – Times of India » todayssnews

NEW DELHI: The Indian shooting contingent for the Tokyo Olympics will be picked on Sunday afternoon. The National Rifle Association of India’s (NRAI) selection committee will assemble to announce the names of 15 shooters who will represent the country at the Games. The shooters will be selected based on their performance in the NRAI ‘s four-year Olympic qualifying cycle, starting with the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. Indian shooters have secured an unprecedented 15 Olympic quotas for the country. The ‘Final Average Score’ (FAS) of shooters in the qualification cycle will be taken into account to finalise the contingent. The points have been calculated based on shooters’ performance at the Jakarta Asiad and World Championship (both in 2018), all four World Cups and Asian Championships (in 2019), Selection Trial stage 1 and 2 (2021) and World records, if any.

Rifle/Pistol category:

10m air pistol men: According to the NRAI’s point-based scoring system, both the quota holders, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma are leading the table in number one and two positions, respectively. Saurabh’s FAS is 588.40 points and his accumulated score from the four-year qualifying cycle stands at 2932 points. For Abhishek, the FAS is 585.05 and his total score arrives at 2915.25. It looks unlikely that there would be any change of quota places in this category.

10m air pistol women: There are a total of seven female shooters listed in this category and Manu bhaker tops the FAS with 581.40 points, with her performance in the Olympic qualification cycle fetching her 2897 points. Another quota holder, Yashaswini Deswal trails Manu in the second position with an FAS of 578.65 points and the total of 2883.25. Here also, it’s unlikely that this category would see any swapping of quota places.

25m sports pistol women: This is a tricky category with three quota holders – Rahi Sarnobat , Chinki Yadav and Manu. Rahi tops the list with an FAS of 586 and a total of 2920 points in the qualification cycle. She is certain to travel to Tokyo. However, there’s a fierce fight to seal that second quota position between Manu and Chinki. Only two shooters can be named in one category. Manu leads Chinki in the second position in the overall points accumulated based on her performance in the qualification cycle. Manu’s FAS stands at 585 and the total points tally at 2925. Chinki, on the other hand, lies in the third position with an FAS of 582.65 and the total score of 2903.25. If the selection committee goes purely by the FAS, then Manu might have a bright chance to book her third competition spot in this category after her confirmation in the 10m air pistol women and mixed-gender team event pairing with Saurabh. But, then Chinki’s brilliant gold medal-winning performance at the recently-concluded ISSF shooting World Cup in Delhi can’t be ignored and this might possibly tilt the scales in her favour.

10m air rifle men: Both quota holders, Divyansh Panwar and Deepak Kumar , look good to travel to Tokyo. Given that Divyansh would be pairing up with Anjum Moudgil and Deepak with Apurvi Chandela in the mixed-gender team event of this category at the Olympics, the selection committee might refrain from tinkering any quota place. While Divyansh leads the list with an FAS of 630.14 and a total score of 3140.70, Deepak’s FAS stands at 629.83 and total of the qualification cycle 3139.15.

10m air rifle women: Both quota holders Apurvi and Anjum are comfortably placed first and second, respectively, with Elavenil Valarivan in the fourth position behind Shreya Agarwal. There’s unlikely to be any change in this category with Apurvi and Anjum poised to travel for the Olympics. Apurvi’s FAS stands at 632.15 and the overall points at 3150.75. Anjum’s FAS reads 630.85 and the total points accumulated at 3144.25.

50m 3P men: Both the quota holders, Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh, look good to be named in the Olympic squad. In the 50m 3P women, however, Tejaswini Sawant, the second quota holder after Anjum, would like to believe that her quota place won’t be swapped with any other rifle/pistol shooter at her expense.