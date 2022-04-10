Indigo born, first child of Ivaluna Montaner and Camilo

Indigo born, first child of Ivaluna Montaner and Camilo

After a few days of rumors about the birth of the first child of Rate Montaner You camilloThe couple finally confirmed the arrival of IndigoHis first daughter.

brand new parents He made the announcement via his social network, where he shared the good news with his followers, and even shared the first images of him new family member,


Read Full News