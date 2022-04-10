Indigo born, first child of Ivaluna Montaner and Camilo

After a few days of rumors about the birth of the first child of Rate Montaner You camilloThe couple finally confirmed the arrival of IndigoHis first daughter.

brand new parents He made the announcement via his social network, where he shared the good news with his followers, and even shared the first images of him new family member,

He wrote, “Indigo was born. God was present in our house every second of birth. She is a happy and curious girl.” camillo on your Instagram account. “Ivaluna is the strongest, virtuous and brave woman who has stepped on this planet. All my respect, my service and my devotion to the queen of this house,” he said, dedicating gentle words to his wife, who had made the decision A…