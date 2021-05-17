LATEST

Indonesia’s Top Tech Startups Gojek and Tokopedia to Merge – The Wall Street Journal

SINGAPORE—Southeast Asian startups Gojek and Tokopedia said Monday they would combine to create a ride-hailing, e-commerce and financial services company that plans to go public by the end of this year.

Terms of the all-stock merger weren’t disclosed. The combined firm will be known as GoTo Group, with more than 100 million monthly active users, and plans to expand within its home market of Indonesia and other countries in the region.

GoTo intends to go public this year in what will be a dual listing, said Patrick Cao, Tokopedia’s president, at a press briefing Monday. He said the company could do so via an initial public offering, but didn’t rule out a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that is already public.

Mr. Cao will be president of the group after the merger is complete, while Gojek’s Co-Chief Executive Andre Soelistyo will become GoTo’s CEO.

The group is targeting a market valuation of between $35 billion and $40 billion and listings on exchanges in New York and Jakarta, according to people familiar with the matter. That would represent roughly a doubling in valuations from when Gojek and Tokopedia previously raised money in private funding rounds.

