Industry reaction to Sunak’s pension triple lock commitment

The pension sector has reacted to Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s statement that the state pension triple lock will be restored next year.

Sunak confirmed to the Treasury Select Committee last night (March 28) that he would implement a triple lock for 2023/24 state pension increases.

The move will give pensioners a bumper wage increase, as well as raising the state pension above £10,000 for the first time.

Responding to the development, Steven Cameron, director of Aegon Pensions, said the chancellor’s announcement is positive news for pensioners.

Cameron said: “The chancellor has further assured state pensioners that next April, they will benefit from the full state pension triple lock. The Secretary for Work and Pensions had already made a similar commitment, but pensioners…