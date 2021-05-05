ENTERTAINMENT

Induvadana Telugu Movie Release Date, Cast, Story, Trailer

Induvadana is the latest Telugu language movie directed by MSR and produced by Smt. Madhavi Adurti. The film featuring Varun Sandesh and Fanraz Shetty in a pivot role. Makers have unveiled the first look of the film on their social media and it goes viral. In the poster, both lead actors are seen hugging each other.

The periodic film will be released this year in August 2021. Talking about Jeedigunta Varun Sandesh, he is got fame after appeared on Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 as a contestant. It is not confirmed yet that the film will be released theatrically or digitally.

Induvadana Movie 2021 Full Details

  • Title: Induvadana
  • Release Date: Yet to be updated
  • Director: MSR
  • Producer: Smt. Madhavi Adurti
  • Cast: Varun Sandesh, Farnaz Shetty
  • Language: Telugu

Induvadana Telugu Movie Cast Name:

The full star cast name is not revealed yet. But Varun Sandesh and Farnaz Shetty as Indu will be seen in lead roles.

Induvadana Movie Poster

Varun Sandesh has released the trailer on his official Twitter account. Check out the official film poster of Induvadana below.

