IndyCar Drivers Test New Hybrid Tech At IMS – 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — By 2023, IndyCar is pushing to run hybrid automobiles in an effort to be extra environmentally pleasant.

4 drivers obtained a style of what which may appear to be on Friday on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“It’s all the time nice to run right here on the speedway,” stated Scott Dixon, who represented Chip Ganassi Racing and Honda for the take a look at.

“Tried some choices with some overtake and issues. Planning for the longer term clearly. Simply attempting to get a bounce begin on what is going to work, what received’t work.”

Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport additionally examined for Honda. Penske’s Josef Newgarden and Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward each examined for Chevy.

The plan, in accordance with IndyCar, is to pair a 2.4-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine with a kinetic power restoration system (KERS). The KERS is not going to be accessible to trace working till at the least 2022 and the two.4-liter engines aren’t prepared but both, so IndyCar has determined to try to replicate its results by 100 additional horsepower from the push-to-pass possibility with its present 2.2-liter V6 engine.

Push-to-pass has been put in as an possibility on IndyCar’s for the final decade or so.

The KERS is a system during which a automobile’s kinetic power beneath braking is saved up in a reservoir. {That electrical} power can then be harvested for later use.

It was this additional increase of horsepower from push-to-pass that IndyCar requested drivers to check out on the oval on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday.

The testing session was choreographed to duplicate sure racing conditions during which you get an even bigger increase of horsepower from push-to-pass, much like what you’ll get with the KERS.

“That is new for us. We’ve by no means executed this on a (superspeedway) oval,” stated IndyCar president Jay Frye. “We tried this a pair years in the past at Pocono, Phoenix and Gateway, however the present push-to-pass system is totally different than what it was then.”

“I got here into at the moment with no expectations, as a result of it’s a data-gathering factor for all of us,” stated Josef Newgarden. “IndyCar wished to assemble some information on push-to-pass and to know that. I feel it went properly. If you be taught one thing in testing you’re joyful about it.”

Frye stated the plan is to carry one other comparable take a look at subsequent week at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Price with seven automobiles. Then they plan to return again to IMS with at the least 17 automobiles.

The plan to alter over to a hybrid engine has additionally added gas to the hearth {that a} third engine producer may very well be coming to IndyCar within the close to future.

Frye stated that’s an ongoing course of.