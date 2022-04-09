Infantino advocates for “real reflection” on effective playing time of matches

Gianni Infantino was in Gingamp on Saturday afternoon to attend a Ligue 2 match against Toulouse. He raised the issue of effective playing time and assured that “real reflection” is needed on the subject. Doing away with the idea of ​​changing the rules for the final 100 minutes of the match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

At Gingamp on Saturday afternoon, as a friend of the FFF and Breton club president Nol Le Grat, FIFA President Gianni Infantino returned to the topic of effective playing times and a possible extension of football matches. “I think we have to have a real reflection on the actual game time,” he said into the microphone of beIN Sports.

Earlier this week, Corriere dello Sport indicated that Infantino wanted to increase the effective play time of matches to 100 minutes instead of 90. Information denied by FIFA…