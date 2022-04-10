Infantino confirms his idea of ​​​​expanding matches and justifies himself!

Zapping Hour Mondial Top 10: Most Beautiful League 1 2021/2022 Jerseys

His idea shook the football world and created a wave of criticism. Gianni Infantino spoke to express his desire to extend the duration of the meetings. The FIFA president wanted the match to last 100 minutes from now, which is ten more than the current one.

Invited by Nol Le Grat to attend the Ligue 2 meeting between Guingamp and Toulouse, Gianni Infantino explains himself over the microphone be in sports , “A lot of time is wasted in sports. If spectators are asked to pay for tickets, subscriptions to watch 90 minutes of football, and a match lasts 50 minutes, that’s something that needs to be reviewed. ,