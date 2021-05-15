Infatuated Enemies FF : Chapter 3

Author’s pov

Vansh looked toward the source of the voice then atKabir: take him to our usual place till I handle the matter here!

Riddhima shivered hearing the word “handle”! She wondered what did he mean by that!

Kabir obediently dragged Sunny with him whilst Vansh met Riddhima’s scared eyes for the first time!

V: finally you are awake!

R: where am I? A…n..d w..ha..t a..re y..o..u do..ing wi…th it?

!

V: you don’t need to worry here!

R: not while you are still holding it !

She asked him looking at the gun in his hand, he transferred his gaze to it then with a smile he put it back

V: Fair enough! See! Now no danger! You are safe! Who are you?

R: I have the same question!

V: oh My bad,I forgot to introduce myself, I am Vansh Raisinghania, and this is my house! I saw you on the road unconscious, and I can tell that you were a robbery incident victim, however, I didn’t know how I can contact your family! Therefore I brought you here! Is it enough information for you?

R: this is not what I asked! I said I have the same question!

He widened his eyes realizing what she meant!

V: I beg your pardon? !!! don’t tell me you don’t know who are you!!!!

R: ahh my head is spinning too!(held her head dizzily) I can’t recall anything! Whenever I think my headache becomes worst! What happened to me? Who Am I? And where is my family? (Sat on the nearest chair) how will I know?

Vs pov

The face is innocent but not everything is like what we see! What is her story? Did she lost her memory for real or it’s an act!

V: Don’t stress yourself don’t worry I will try to find your family till then you are welcome to stay here!

(To himself) and it will be a great chance to know her motive too in case she has one!

Riddhima was in tears feeling helpless while he called the head of servants!

:yes, sir, did you call me?

V: yes, from now on,this girl will stay with us! I want you to take care of her like our usual guests, do you understand?

Understanding that Vansh was asking her to keep an eye on her, she nodded smilingly!

The old woma:come, beta!

Riddhima moved with her not able to bear her headache while she guides her toward her room!

V(looking at her retreating figure):you’re lucky because now my attention is not on you! We’ll see later either it is Amnesia or drama!

He dialed the doc’s number!

V:hello doc,I want to ask you about the girl who you treated today! Is there any possibility that the hit on her head cause an amnesia?

D: I can’t be 100% sure about it, however All I can say is such incidents can cause many disorders on the patient including the change of personality, Maybe her mind is refusing to remember the incident as it was scary for her! As I said we can never know!

V: is there any way to know?

D: sir, it would be easier if we could say that Amnesia is only due to brain injury, in that case we would have made tests to see! However it’s not the case, psychological problems can cause it too! Stress or A big shock!

V: ok,I got it! thank you doctor!

He hang up the call: it seems like I have no other way!

He walked to the basement following kabir!

Sharma Mansion

Angrey was smiling: ufff tomorrow will be a blast! I am waiting for it impatiently!

Aha: you’re happy?

Ang: why won’t I? I guess you shall be happy for me too! Ain’t I your Dear brother? Stop ruining my mood, Ahaana! Those words mean nothing!

Aha: you’ve gone so far in your hatred!

Ang: Hatred is the strongest feelings in the world, Love can make you idiotic but Hatred! It keeps burning you whenever you want to back off!

Aha: but you forgot an important thing! You shall take out your hatred only on the person you hate! Because the others are not guilty !! and Ishaani is innocent!

Ang: happy by ruining my mood? Forget this rubbish! And order the servant to take food for her and clothes too! SHe needs care!

Ahaana looked at him strangely:you are confusing me now, Bhai! You are good or bad to her?

Ang:first tell me,what is my first love?

Aha:Bhai, what kind of questions is this?

Ang: just answer for my own happiness!

Aha: your gun!You are so obsessed with your gun !

Ang: naaaa! Not anymore! Now I have a new obsession! (Smirked) ishaani!!

Aha(shocked): Whatttt??? When Nd how???

Ang: starting with today,it’s ishaani! My biggest weapon!A gun is not the right weapon to kill his ego ; ishaani is!

Wait and watch tomorrow’s show ;

In the basement

Vansh walked slowly to Sunny: I bet you are upset that you had to stay alive for a longer time, what say Kabir?

K: totally agreed with you! He was literally crying!

Said kabir smirking whiled looking at his blo*dy face!

V: kabir, I think you shall try Yoga or at least Anulom Vilom, nowadays you have no control over your anger!

With Such a cheap man, you wasted your energy, All we have to do is bringing this (taking out an injection) this is your new lesson, Kabir ! This

Ops

Forgot to tell you about it, it calls botulinum, it doesn’t kill you instantly and it shows how merciful I am! It will fail your nervous system then you’ll be suffering an extreme pain ! You’ll have time enough to regret your mistake! And the worst one is accusing my sister of infidelity!

S: I swear to God I have never touched her! I swear, please! I did nothing! I swear, please! Even if you kill me you’ll get nothing! I will marry her if you want! But she is the one who left me! Ask our common friends! AHHHHHHHHH

He shouts as vansh injected him!

V: you seem pale so this vitamin is a gift from our side!

S(shivering): Huh!!!!

Kabir was controlling his laughter on sunny’s fear!

V(to himself): he isn’t lying! What the hell is going on! How can Ishaani know someone behind my back? She did behave weirdly recently bit I didn’t know that the matter has gone so far! When did she know him and how? I will get mad if I don’t find her soon!

V: Threw him out! He is of no use now!

Fast Footsteps that are going far from the door attracted my attention as I left the room heading toward her room!

I went to her room only to find her sitting wiping the sweat off her forehead!

V(giving her the handkerchief): I would have thought that you were running if I didn’t find you like this

Her lips were shivering while trying to form the words: what are you intending to do to him?

V:isn’t spying a bad habit?

R: I wanted to know with which kind of people I am staying!

V:and now you do! Therefore,don’t repeat it again! No one is tying you up here! The moment you wish, you can go,I am sure you can recognize which way will lead to the door, right? But these actions irk me, and I am not at all soft when I am upset!

R: I am sorry to spy on you! I am afraid, I don’t know where I am, who am I! Can’t you consider this fact?

V: oh No, sweetheart,I am considering it that’s why you are not tied up in Next to him!

She looked at him in horror: you don’t mean it!

V: oh I mean it,I meant what I said and (going closer to her)what I don’t say!

He noticed something written near her hand!

V: tattoo?? Ri? Ohh so the tattoo gave us an answer of one of our questions, Ri!

R: RI?

V: this is what you tattoo tells! Ri,mi, fa whatever it is, it is better than calling you ‘the girl’ !

He said winking: have your food, your medicines and sleep well! Now I am too busy, and it’s a great chance!

He went toward the door when he heard her ask him: great chance for what?

He turned smirking: For you! Thus use it wisely!

Sharma Mansion

I’s pov

I am sorry! Tomorrow will be the worst day but I have no other way! I am really sorry!

Vansh moved panicked and ordered Kabir: Bring me the damn Footage of the hospital, The places nearby, Anything! (He showed hi the message he got “ 12 h to save Ishaani, Best of luck ” ) I don’t know who sent it ! Track this number!

K: It will take time

V: Scre** time! I want you to bring me everything before the morning! I don’t know what will happen to Ishaani if we are late! ad the Bas*** who is behind it I won ‘t leave him !

Ang’s pov

After snatching my enemy’s peace I am so sleepy! Ufff, Who knew that A message can be stronger than sleeping pills!

