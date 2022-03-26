LATEST

‘Infinite Storm’ screenwriter discusses bringing heroic story to film

“Infinite Storms,” ​​a new film, tells of how Pam Bales saved the life of a man found atop Mount Washington in New Hampshire in 2010. The thriller is also a mystery: who is the survivor, known only as “John” and why was he there?

Screenwriter Joshua Rollins learned of the harsh defense from an article by journalist Ty Gagne. When Mr. Rollins reached out to Ms. Belles – a veteran of the Pemigwasset Valley Search and Rescue team – she found that there was another layer to the story that remained to be told. The film starring Naomi Watts explains how the mission was ultimately an emotional rescue not only for John, but for the protagonist as well.

