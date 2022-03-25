Infinite Storm Suffers From an Identity Crisis









In disaster films, those involving climbers are often the most painful. Maybe it’s the physical stress of being exposed to high altitudes, the elements, and moving with something so grand and huge. Climbers’ confidence may be another factor: They dominate nature…until they do. Movies about him include scenes where—even at peak performance (pun intended)—we see the physical toll required before the effort inevitably takes a turn for the worse. Best climbing disaster movies, like documentaries touching the Voidare intense And Enough suspense to reach horror. infinite stormThe latest entry in this sub-genre, on the first try…