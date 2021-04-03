Infinix Hot 10 Play Launch Date Price in India Specification Features Comparison Images

The Hong-Kong-based smartphone company Infinix has launched its new handset today in an online event. The company has revealed the details of the handset in front of the media. The company has revealed the information of handset to be launched in India on 19th April. They have disclosed the global launch at the conference. Infinix has not confirmed yet if they will launch the handset in India or not. The handset holds some of the features of the Infinix Smartphone that was launched last year. This is the second version of the Infinix Smart 5 mobile. The design of the handset is mostly inspired by Infinix Smart 5.
The company CEO will lead the event by giving details regarding the handset. The information regarding the handset is available on the official website of Infinix. The event of Infinix Hot 10 will be organized on 2nd April globally. If you need to watch the live event, you can visit the official website or it will be live on YouTube also. The event will be aired on other social media platforms after the live conference. There are rumors that the handset will be available in India on 19th April 2021. Some of the details can be seen in the trailer launch of Handset Infinix Hot 10 Play.
This smartphone will launch with a 6.82-inch HD+IPS display which will be an LCD waterdrop notch display. The handset will come up with13 MP ultrawide angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor which will give clear shots day and night time. The front camera will be 8 megapixels which will be placed in the upper left corner. The Infinix Hot 10 Play is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It will launch with one storage option which is 2GB RAM+32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB.
The Infinix Hot 10 play will be a powerhouse of a 6000mAh battery which will be charged by a 10 W Charger. It will be fully charged in 1 and a half hours and can be used for a day on a single charge. It will not let you compromise on your entertainment. The handset will work on the Android 10 XOS 7.0 Operating system. Infinix Hot 10 Play will be available in 4 color options Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, and Purple. It will cost Rs.10,000/- in India when the sale will start on the e-commerce website Flipkart and Amazon. To know more about this article stay connected to us.