Sofía Terrile

Inflation: Four hikes to come with April and put pressure on the pocket

It’s Not An Easy Year For Those Who Want To Control prices, Beyond agreements and amendments, Inflation doesn’t compromise, With the hike coming in April a . pressure will increase pocket Argentina’s Joe has already been eliminated.

For the first three months of the year, a accumulated inflation more than 10%, Feather processionThe effects were: gasoline, rates, schools and prepaid were some of them. In April, some growths are repeated which affect the structure of household expenditure.

next, Four confirmed increases and others that may be added by the fourth month of 2022.

1. Expenditure: continues to increase…


