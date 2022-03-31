Inflation: Government announced a bonus will be paid for retirees and details to be defined in next 48 hours

government will distribute a bonus to retirees which will be implemented, at most, In the next 48 hours, According to what was told this morning at the General Thursday conference by a spokesperson for Casa Rosada, Gabriella Cerruti. While it did not release the amount, the spokesperson said that the chiefs of Ances are working on the details, Fernanda Ravarta, and Minister of Economy, Martin Guzman.

“There will be a bonus for retirees. Ravarta is working with Guzmán and this will be announced by those in charge of the case in the next few hours. Details regarding bonus are being prepared. This will happen in the next 48 hours, no more”, confirmed producer development minister Ceruthi after yesterday, Matias Kulfa, doubted this when he said that…