Inflation hits 36-year high

According to Spain’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, 73% of the price increase is due to the consequences of the war on energy and unprocessed food. Photo: Carlos Brigo.

Inflation in Spain this month reached its highest level since May 1985, reaching double digits and registering a year-on-year 9.8%, according to preliminary data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) this Wednesday. Went.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) records annual accumulation of 9.8% this monthContinuing the acceleration that began in early 2021 and means growth of more than double digits compared to February’s record of 7.6%.

The growth in the index, above all estimates, is due to “Rises wide …