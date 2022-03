Inflation in Spain hits highest level in 35 years and government announces shocking plan

The index’s growth, more than all estimates, is due to “widespread increases in most of its components”, highlighting “increases in prices of electricity, fuel and fuel and food and non-alcoholic beverages, higher this month than in March”. has been inserted. 2021,” according to a statement from INE. Similarly, the monthly variation was 3%, which represents a strong increase compared to February’s 0.8%.

The data was expected, days before the Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hern√°ndez de Cos announced that the March figure was going to be “particularly negative”.

“The country is poorer than it was a few months ago because there is a range of energy products that Spain does not produce, but it needs to produce the rest …