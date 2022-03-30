Inflation in Spain reaches 9.8%, highest rate in nearly 40 years

Baku, March 30, Azartac

The consumer price index in Spain rose 9.8% in March compared to the same month a year ago, according to preliminary data released on Wednesday by Spain’s National Institute of Statistics.

This is the biggest year-on-year increase since 1985, according to the Anadolu agency AZERTAC reports.

“73% of inflation is explained by runaway prices of energy and basic food items, which have been intensified by the war in Ukraine,” Spanish government President Pedro Sanchez asserted in parliament on Wednesday.

Ukraine Even before the war, Spain is grappling with rising prices. Inflation hit 7.6 per cent in February.

