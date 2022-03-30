Inflation in Spain rose to 9.8% in March, a record figure in 37 years

MADRID (AFP) – Inflation in Spain rose to 9.8% in March, its highest level in 37 years, due to war-induced energy prices in Ukraine, according to the first official estimate published on Wednesday.

In a statement, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) said the figure is located “over the two digits it registered in February”, when inflation was already at 7.6%.

The March rate is “the highest since May 1985”, INE elaborated.

“It is a bad fact that affects our economy, our society, especially the most vulnerable groups”,…