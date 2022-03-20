Inflation Rate In India Daily Products Rates Will Increase Upto 10 Percent Due To Russia Ukraine War

Inflation Rates in India: The impact of inflation is increasing on the general public. After milk, tea, coffee and Maggi, the rates of everyday items are also going to increase. Consumers may now have to loosen their pockets more for daily use products. Due to the rise in the prices of commodities like wheat, palm oil and packaging goods, FMCG companies are preparing to increase the prices of their products.

The impact of the Russo-Ukraine war is visible

Apart from this, FMCG companies have also suffered due to the Russo-Ukraine war. They believe that due to this, there will be a jump in the prices of wheat, edible oil and crude oil. Companies like Dabur and Parle are watching the situation and will take careful steps to deal with inflationary pressures.

HUL and Nestle have increased rates

Some media reports said that Hindustan Unilever and Nestle have increased the prices of their food products last week. Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products, told PTI, “We are expecting 10 to 15 per cent increase in prices by the industry.”

Palm oil prices rise

He said that there is a huge fluctuation in the prices. In such a situation, it is difficult to say yet how much the price increase will be. He told that the price of palm oil had gone up to Rs 180 a liter. Now it has come down to Rs 150 a liter. Similarly, after going to $ 140 per barrel, the price of crude oil has come down to $ 100.

10 to 15 percent increase

“However, the prices are still higher than before,” Shah said. Shah said, “Now everyone is talking about 10-15 per cent growth. However, the cost of production has gone up considerably.

Parle will increase rates after a month or two

He said that Parle has enough stock now. The decision to increase the prices will be taken in a month or two. Echoing this view, Dabur India’s Chief Financial Officer Ankush Jain said that inflation continues to remain high and it is a cause for concern for the second year in a row.

What did Dabur officials say?

“Consumers have reduced their spending due to inflationary pressures. They are buying smaller packs. We are watching the situation and after due deliberation, we will take measures to avoid inflationary pressures.”

The burden of inflation will fall on the customers

Edelweiss Financial Services Executive Vice President Abneesh Roy said that FMCG companies are passing the burden of inflation on to the consumers. “Hindustan Unilever and Nestle have the power to set high prices. They are passing the burden of rates on coffee and packaging goods to the customers. We estimate that all FMCG companies will increase prices by three to five percent in the first quarter of 2022-23.

Rates of tea and coffee have increased

Media reports said that companies like Hindustan Unilever and Nestle have already increased the prices of tea, coffee and noodles. These companies have passed some of the burden of increasing commodity prices on the consumers.

Read also:

E-Shram: If you are also going to register on the e-shram portal, then know this important thing, otherwise there will be a loss of entire 2 lakhs!

Diesel Price Hike: Big Shock! Diesel became costlier by Rs 25 per liter, know which consumers will be affected?