Influencer Nithya (Fun Bucket OMG Girl) Wiki, Age, Biography Bio Statement On TikToker Bhargav

Nithiya is a fairly in style influencer, model, and actress who has a large fan following on social media, and a widely known face as effectively as a result of she has an account on many social media platforms. Reminiscent of Instagram, Fb, TikTok as effectively she makes movies and posts on social media via which her recognition degree has reached on prime. Which is basically commendable to see and listen to. Right here you may examine her Wiki, Age, and Biography particulars under via which you’ll be able to know extra about her.

She acquired in style when her OMG video acquired viral on social media which is part of her “Pleasant Bucket” however she is aware of as an OMG girl Nithiya very often. She has labored for a lot of ads and mannequin endorsements. She has a thousand followers who have a look at her profile and TMT actions frequently on social media platforms. She earned such a fantastic fanbase at such a small age which makes her totally different than different influencers.

She acquired her id as Nithyasri and has a nickname referred to as OMG Nithyasri, she is eager about Appearing, Dancing, Social media Influencer. Her date of start is twenty seventh September 2004 and as per the start yr, she is 16 years previous. her hobbies are showing, Dancing and her birthplace is Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and her hometown can be the identical. Nationality is Indian and additional info is but to be up to date.

As per the newest sources, her co-actor referred to as Loved Bucket Bhargav has arrested by the police, for allegedly raping a 14-years-old lady. She moreover issued a clarification by which they’ve stated that the case doesn’t comprise her in any respect. Right here we’ve got talked about all particulars concerning her Profession, Age, Bio, and all these issues which assist you to know extra about her, Relating to the case, you may examine the small print on Web websites. So for extra keep linked with us.

