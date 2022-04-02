Infographic: World Autism Awareness Day | Infographic News

One in 100 children has autism, according to the World Health Organization.

People across the globe observe April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day – designated by the United Nations to raise awareness about autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This year marks the 15th World Autism Awareness Day.

ASD is a term used to describe a wide variety of neurological and developmental conditions. It can include trouble with speech, social interaction with others, repetitive behaviour as well as sensory aversions, such as sensitivity to sound and light.

It is a condition that can affect all ethnic and socioeconomic groups, varying greatly from person to person. The most common coexisting health condition in people with autism is attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Autism can be diagnosed…