InfoScitex Wins $243M in USAF Contracts to Develop, Test Aerospace Tech, Analyze Multidomain Tech R&D – GovCon Wire

DCS’ InfoScitex subsidiary will help the U.S. Air Force develop aerospace technologies and conduct multidomain operations analysis under a pair of seven-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts worth $243 million combined.

The single-award IDIQs entail support to the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Aerospace Systems Technology Research and Assessment program, the Department of Defense said Friday.

InfoScitex received a $16.9 million initial task order under the ASTRA Aerospace Technology Development and Testing contract to explore control automation systems.

AFRL also issued two task orders with a combined value of $21.2 million to procure tools for analysis research, high-speed operations and simulation-based engineering as part of the ASTRA Multi-Domain Modeling, Simulation and Analysis contract.

The laboratory received four offers for the project and will initially obligate $2.3 million on the first task order.

Work will take place at Wright-Patterson AF Base in Ohio, through May 1, 2028.