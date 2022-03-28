Ingrid (58) dies from ‘restaurant misunderstanding’: “She played an essential role” (Diast)

Ingrid, a 58-year-old woman from Diest, who can currently be seen in ONE program ‘Restaurant Misunderstanding’, has passed away. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2017.

In restaurant misunderstanding Young people with dementia run a restaurant under the guidance of presenter Dieter Koppens and chef Cepe Nobel. From a positive perspective, to show the world what they still can do. Ingrid can currently be seen as the person responsible for the snacks.

On Monday afternoon, VRT announced that he had just passed away. “We have just learned of the death of Ingrid, a highly valued member of the Kitchen Brigade. restaurant misunderstandingI It was a wonderful adventure in which Ingrid played an essential part. So it was his clear wish that the episodes be aired. The entire team misses him with nothing but warmth and we wish his fans the strength to bear this loss.”

Dieter Coppens: “Ingrid is a very…