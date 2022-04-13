Initial arguments in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation lawsuit

A jury in Fairfax County on Tuesday heard the opening statements against his ex-wife Amber Heard in Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit — a reference to the sometimes disturbing allegations of physical abuse leveled against each other by the actors. Two hour preview.

Depp’s lawyers argued that Heard was a liar who caused irreparable damage to her career and reputation when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece in which she described herself as a survivor of domestic and sexual violence, two years after she alleged that he had killed her. abused and filed for divorce and a restraining order. , (They had been married for 15 months as of August 2016.) Heard’s lawyers protested that the actress’s op-ed is correct and protected under the First Amendment, and Depp’s “crushing” struggles with alcohol and drugs …