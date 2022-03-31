Injections that Alain Delon could have received are used in prisoners sentenced to death

Injections that Alain Delon could have received are used in prisoners sentenced to death

Legendary movie star Alain Delon expresses his wish to die through assisted suicide, a practice that is legal in Switzerland, where the French actor resides. This was expressed to his son Anthony, who revealed his father’s special request in a book and later confirmed it in an interview with local radio.

remembered movie hero in full sun, by director René Clément, is 86. In 2019, he suffered a small stroke, but he has recovered and is clear enough to tell his children about his life decisions.

Alain Delon will take a lethal dose of sodium pentobarbital (Photo: FILE)archive

Years earlier, Dylan had agreed with euthanasia. ,I agree. First because I live…


Read Full News