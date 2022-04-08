Injuries and roster moves are a concern for opening day

Welcome to the 2022 season of the Detroit Tigers! Spring is here, baseball is back, and Spencer Torkelson is in the Opening Day lineup.

Everything should be fine, shouldn’t it?

Well, with every season of hope comes the dreadful concerns that all Tigers fans have become accustomed to in the last several competitive cycles of any competing team.

Let’s be completely honest: The Detroit Tigers’ pitching is horrifyingly understated. Right now, three major pieces are starting the season on IL (Kyle Funkhauser, Andrew Chaffin, Jose Cisnero), and three proven veterans are starting the season in the minors to loosen their arms (Chase Anderson, Willie Peralta, and Michael Pineda).

That means two unproven youngsters and two veterans with rocky resumes will rule the roster spot. will…