Injury forces Leinster’s Levy to retire

Leinster’s Dan Levy has retired with immediate effect in 2019 following complications from a knee injury.

Flanker, 27, was sidelined for 19 months from late March 2019 to October 2020, after suffering a horrific knee injury in his province’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final win against Ulster at Aviva Stadium.

His return in 2020 was cut short after three months, when further knee surgery forced him to miss the rest of the season.

And when he returned for the current campaign, a series of minor injuries limited him to just seven games, the last of which also came against Ulster last month.

Although he hasn’t been on the official injury list in recent weeks, it appears he suffered another setback with his knee on the province…