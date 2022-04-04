Injury Report: Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

In back-to-back finals, the Golden State Warriors will be without some significant contributors. Already below Steph Curry, who will be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, the Warriors announced that Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. will miss this contest versus the Sacramento Kings. Despite the rest of the team’s key veterans, Drummond Green is expected to play.

While the Warriors will be shorthanded for this, so will the Kings. The team announced that De’Aaron Fox, Terence Davis, Richaun Homes, and Domantas Sabonis would all miss the game. Big Man Alex Lane is currently a suspect.

The Warriors got a massive comeback on Saturday night over the Utah Jazz, who punched their ticket to the post-season run. In the race for the playoffs for Golden State…