Injury Report: Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

Injury Report: Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

In back-to-back finals, the Golden State Warriors will be without some significant contributors. Already below Steph Curry, who will be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, the Warriors announced that Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. will miss this contest versus the Sacramento Kings. Despite the rest of the team’s key veterans, Drummond Green is expected to play.


Read Full News