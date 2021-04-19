LATEST

Injury, suspension list vs. Cadiz

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos has a stretch on January 14, 2021

Sports activities Mole rounds up all of Actual Madrid’s newest harm and suspension information forward of their La Liga conflict with Cadiz on Wednesday.

Zinedine Zidane can be after a swift response from his Actual Madrid facet after they journey to Cadiz on Wednesday night.

An injury-ravaged Los Blancos drew 0-0 with Getafe on Sunday to lose floor within the La Liga title race.

Zidane’s males are three factors behind leaders Atletico Madrid forward of this midweek journey to Cadiz, who can probably climb into the highest half of the division with a win.

Right here, Sports activities Mole rounds up Madrid’s newest harm and suspension information forward of the conflict at Estadio Ramon de Carranza.

Standing: Out
Kind of harm: Calf
Doable return date: Unknown

Sergio Ramos has been sidelined with a combination of a calf situation and a constructive coronavirus take a look at. Zidane has not indicated simply how lengthy his captain will stay absent.

Standing: Out
Kind of harm: Knee
Doable return date: Unknown

Versatile left-sided participant Lucas Vazquez sustained a critical knee harm within the latest win in opposition to Barcelona and won’t play once more this season, which means that he has probably performed his final recreation for the membership.

Standing: Main doubt
Kind of harm: Isolation
Doable return date: April 21 (vs. Cadiz)

Federico Valverde was pressured to take a seat out the Getafe draw after coming into shut contact with somebody who examined constructive for coronavirus. Madrid are hopeful that the midfielder can be given the inexperienced gentle to return to coaching forward of this journey to Cadiz.

Standing: Main doubt
Kind of harm: Muscle
Doable return date: April 21 (vs. Cadiz)

Full-back Ferland Mendy sustained a muscular harm in coaching final week and stays a significant health doubt for this contest, leaving Madrid notably depleted on the again.

Standing: Main doubt
Kind of harm: Coronavirus
Doable return date: April 21 (vs. Cadiz)

Raphael Varane is one other whose availability stays within the steadiness after testing constructive for coronavirus on April 6. The centre-back did not return a constructive take a look at forward of the Getafe match and subsequently stays a significant doubt for this newest outing.

Standing: Main doubt
Kind of harm: Muscle
Doable return date: April 21 (vs. Cadiz)

Eden Hazard has been affected by quite a few accidents throughout his time at Madrid and is now nursing a muscular drawback. The Belgium worldwide returned to coaching final week, however he’s virtually sure to take a seat this one out.

Standing: Main doubt
Kind of harm: Hamstring
Doable return date: April 21 (vs. Cadiz)

Dani Carvajal has been given an out of doors likelihood of that includes in opposition to Cadiz. The complete-back is fighting a difficult hamstring situation, which has saved him out of motion for the previous two months.

REAL MADRID’S SUSPENSION LIST

Casemiro and Nacho served a suspension in opposition to Getafe however can be again concerned on Wednesday.

