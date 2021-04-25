LATEST

Injury, suspension list vs. Chelsea

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos has a stretch on January 14, 2021

Sports activities Mole rounds up all of Actual Madrid’s newest damage and suspension information forward of their Champions League semi-final first leg with Chelsea.

Having already dumped Liverpool out of the competitors, Actual Madrid will endeavour to get one over one other English facet within the Champions League as they put together for the primary leg of their semi-final conflict with Chelsea on Tuesday.

Los Blancos couldn’t discover a manner by way of at Anfield as they drew 0-0 within the second leg, however a 3-1 first-leg win over Liverpool noticed them progress to the ultimate 4 and maintain their hopes of a 14th European crown alive.

Nonetheless, Zinedine Zidane‘s males head into this sport following a disappointing lead to La Liga, as they performed out a 0-0 draw with Actual Betis and missed the prospect to go high.

Right here, Sports activities Mole rounds up all of Actual Madrid’s damage and suspension information forward of the primary leg.

© Reuters

Standing: Out
Sort of damage: Calf
Potential return date: Unknown

Captain Sergio Ramos could reportedly be able to return from a calf difficulty in time to participate within the second leg on Might 5, however the centre-back is bound to overlook the primary leg and is predicted to go for the exit door this summer time.

Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez in action on December 20, 2020© Reuters

Standing: Out
Sort of damage: Knee
Potential return date: Unknown

One other participant linked with a transfer away from the membership, Lucas Vazquez suffered a critical knee damage throughout El Clasico earlier this month and won’t be prepared for Tuesday’s first leg.

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde pictured in November 2020© Reuters

Standing: Out
Sort of damage: Coronavirus
Potential return date: Unknown

Federico Valverde initially needed to self-isolate after coming into shut contact with a COVID-positive particular person, and the midfielder is now confirmed to have contracted the virus, so he’ll play no half within the first leg.

New Real Madrid signing Ferland Mendy on June 19, 2019© Reuters

Standing: Out
Sort of damage: Muscle
Potential return date: Unknown

Actual Madrid introduced final week that left-back Ferland Mendy had picked up a calf downside, and he was not able to face Betis. The Frenchman is reportedly but to return to full coaching, so a comeback right here is extraordinarily unlikely.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their first goal with Toni Kroos against Liverpool in the Champions League on April 6, 2021© Reuters

Standing: Minor doubt
Sort of damage: Muscle
Potential return date: April 27 (vs. Chelsea)

Toni Kroos has now missed Actual Madrid’s final three video games attributable to muscular discomfort, however his absence towards Betis was merely considered precautionary and he ought to return on Tuesday.

REAL MADRID’S SUSPENSION LIST

Actual Madrid don’t have any gamers suspended for the primary leg.

