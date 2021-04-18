Injury, suspension list vs. Getafe

LATEST

Barcelona's Ansu Fati in action with Villarreal's Dani Parejo in La Liga on September 27, 2020

Sports activities Mole rounds up all of Barcelona’s newest damage and suspension information forward of Thursday’s La Liga fixture with Getafe.

Barcelona head into Thursday’s La Liga fixture with Getafe on the again of claiming their first piece of silverware of the season.

Sitting two factors adrift of Atletico Madrid with eight matches left, Ronald Koeman‘s precedence stays on attempting to edge out the leaders and fierce rivals Actual Madrid for the top-flight crown.

However, the Dutchman and his squad are on a excessive after thrashing Athletic Bilbao within the Copa del Rey closing on Saturday evening, netting all 4 targets throughout a 12-minute interval within the second half.

Right here, Sports activities Mole rounds up all of Barcelona’s newest damage and suspension information forward of their subsequent outing at Camp Nou.

© Reuters

Standing: Out
Kind of damage: Knee
Attainable return date: Unknown

Fati continues to recuperate from the intense knee damage he sustained in November. Nonetheless, whereas the teenager is unlikely to function once more this season, it has not too long ago been reported that he won’t should endure a second operation.

Philippe Coutinho in action for Barcelona on December 13, 2020© Reuters

Standing: Out
Kind of damage: Knee
Attainable return date: Unknown

Coutinho is but to function in 2021 after struggling a knee damage towards Eibar in December. It has since been revealed that the Brazilian will endure surgical procedure on the difficulty, ensuing within the playmaker lacking the rest of the season.

Neto warms up for Barcelona on December 2, 2020© Reuters

Standing: Minor doubt
Kind of damage: Ankle
Attainable return date: April 22 (vs. Getafe)

Goalkeeper Neto not too long ago suffered an ankle sprain, an damage which has stored him off the substitutes’ bench all through April. The backup stopper will proceed to be assessed on a game-by-game foundation.

BARCELONA’S SUSPENSION LIST

Barca haven’t any gamers suspended for this match.

