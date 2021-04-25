LATEST

Injury, suspension list vs. Manchester

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson pictured in February 2021

Sports activities Mole rounds up all of Liverpool’s newest harm and suspension information forward of Sunday’s Premier League conflict with Manchester United.

Liverpool will purpose to maintain their fleeting hopes of a top-four Premier League end alive once they journey to Previous Trafford for Sunday’s battle with previous foes Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp‘s group had been seconds away from claiming a 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday, however the wasteful Reds had been made to pay for his or her missed probabilities as Joe Willock levelled deep into added time.

The reigning champions have now fallen 4 factors behind Chelsea within the race for Europe, and with solely 5 video games of the season remaining, Klopp will want everybody firing on all cylinders at Previous Trafford.

Right here, Sports activities Mole rounds up all of Liverpool’s newest harm and suspension information forward of the competition.

Standing: Out
Sort of harm: Groin
Potential return date: Might 15 (vs. Burnley)

Captain Jordan Henderson continues to recuperate from a critical groin drawback, and whereas Klopp is not sure when the England worldwide could possibly be again, there may be hope that he may play once more earlier than the marketing campaign concludes.

Nat Phillips warms up for Liverpool in October 2020© Reuters

Standing: Main doubt
Sort of harm: Hamstring
Potential return date: Might 2 (vs. Man United)

Nat Phillips has now missed Liverpool’s final two video games with a hamstring drawback, however the Reds will hope to get better the centre-back in time for the journey to Previous Trafford.

Liverpool defender Joel Matip receives treatment for an injury on December 27, 2020© Reuters

Standing: Out
Sort of harm: Ankle
Potential return date: Unknown

Joel Matip is one among three Liverpool defenders seemingly out for the season after he sustained a critical ankle harm a few months in the past.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez pictured in October 2020© Reuters

Standing: Out
Sort of harm: Knee
Potential return date: Unknown

Klopp has issued a optimistic replace on Joe Gomez’s restoration from a critical knee drawback, however the centre-back won’t get better in time to play once more this time period.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk walks off injured during the Merseyside derby against Everton on October 17, 2020© Reuters

Standing: Out
Sort of harm: Knee
Potential return date: Unknown

Virgil van Dijk has been conserving followers posted with updates from his restoration, however the ACL harm that he sustained in October’s Merseyside derby is prone to hold him out till subsequent season.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher pictured in February 2021© Reuters

Standing: Out
Sort of harm: Stomach
Potential return date: Unknown

Backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been nursing an belly drawback for the previous few weeks, and it’s at the moment unclear when the shot-stopper will probably be match sufficient to return.

Liverpool striker Divock Origi receives treatment in January 2021© Reuters

Standing: Main doubt
Sort of harm: Muscular
Potential return date: Might 2 (vs. Man United)

Cult hero Divock Origi has been battling a muscular drawback for a number of weeks and will not be able to face Man United, however he’s anticipated to depart in the summertime anyway.

LIVERPOOL’S SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool don’t have any gamers suspended for this match.

