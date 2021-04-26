Injury, suspension list vs. Paris

Sports activities Mole rounds up all of Manchester Metropolis’s newest harm and suspension information forward of their Champions League semi-final first leg with PSG.

Having simply claimed their first piece of silverware within the 2020-21 marketing campaign, Manchester Metropolis put together for a mammoth showdown with Paris Saint Germain within the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday evening.

The Residents secured their fourth EFL Cup on the bounce with a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s closing, with Aymeric Laporte heading within the all-important winner within the second half.

Pep Guardiola‘s males dumped Borussia Dortmund out of the match to achieve the final 4, and a spot within the closing with Actual Madrid or Chelsea awaits ought to they handle to beat the Ligue 1 champions.

Right here, Sports activities Mole rounds up all of Man Metropolis’s newest harm and suspension information forward of their journey to the Parc des Princes.

MAN CITY’S SUSPENSION LIST

John Stones is serving a home ban however is offered for the Champions League, and after Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne returned to the squad for the EFL Cup closing, Metropolis haven’t any harm or suspension issues in any way for the primary leg.