Injury, suspension list vs. Real Madrid

Sports activities Mole rounds up all of Chelsea’s newest harm and suspension information forward of their Champions League semi-final first leg with Actual Madrid.

Chelsea will aspire to get off on the suitable foot towards Actual Madrid once they journey to the Spanish capital for the primary leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday evening.

The Blues suffered a 1-0 second-leg defeat to Porto within the quarter-finals, however a 2-0 first-leg win in Seville noticed them progress to the ultimate 4 with minimal problem.

Thomas Tuchel‘s aspect have been made to work for his or her victory over West Ham United on the weekend, however Timo Werner‘s aim was sufficient at hand them a 1-0 win on the London Stadium on Saturday.

Right here, Sports activities Mole rounds up all of Chelsea’s newest harm and suspension information forward of the primary leg.

Standing: Out

Kind of harm: Thigh

Potential return date: Might 1 (vs. Fulham)

Chelsea’s sole harm concern on the minute is midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who’s confirmed to be lacking the primary leg with a thigh problem, however Tuchel will hope to have him obtainable for the return leg on Might 5.

CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea don’t have any gamers suspended for the primary leg.