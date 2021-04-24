Injury, suspension list vs. Villarreal

Sports activities Mole rounds up all of Arsenal’s newest harm and suspension information forward of Thursday’s Europa League conflict with Villarreal.

Arsenal will head to Spain on Thursday evening to face Villarreal within the first leg of their Europa League semifinal.

The Gunners impressively overcame Slavia Prague within the quarter-finals of the competitors and can play the primary leg of their last-four conflict at Estadio de la Ceramica earlier than welcoming the La Liga membership to the Emirates Stadium for the return fixture on Might 6.

Mikel Arteta‘s facet will enter the match off the again of a disappointing outcome within the Premier League, struggling a 1-0 dwelling defeat to Everton on Friday night.

Right here, Sports activities Mole rounds up all of Arsenal’s harm and suspension information forward of the conflict with Unai emery‘s facet.

© Reuters

Standing: Out

Kind of harm: Knee

Doable return date: Might 1 (vs. Newcastle United)

David Luiz has not appeared for Arsenal since present process a knee operation initially of the month; the centre-back is on the right track to look earlier than the tip of the marketing campaign, although.

© Reuters

Standing: Main doubt

Kind of harm: Malaria

Doable return date: April 29 (vs. Villarreal)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was lately hospitalised after contracting malaria, however the Gabon worldwide is on the street to restoration and will probably be concerned on this match if he returns to full coaching subsequent week.

© Reuters

Standing: Main doubt

Kind of harm: Hamstring

Doable return date: April 29 (vs. Villarreal)

Alexandre Lacazette didn’t characteristic in opposition to Everton on Friday night because of the hamstring downside that he picked up in opposition to Fulham. The Frenchman has not been formally dominated out of this contest, however he faces a race to be prepared for the European contest.

© Reuters

Standing: Out

Kind of harm: Calf

Doable return date: Unknown

Key defender Kieran Tierney injured his hamstring in opposition to Liverpool initially of the month and faces a battle to be prepared earlier than the tip of the marketing campaign.

ARSENAL’S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal don’t have any gamers suspended for the European contest.