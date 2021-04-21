Injury, suspension list vs. West Ham

Sports activities Mole rounds up all of Chelsea’s newest damage and suspension information forward of Saturday’s Premier League fixture with West Ham United.

Chelsea sq. off towards West Ham United on Saturday night realizing that victory would transfer them considerably nearer to claiming a top-four spot within the Premier League standings.

With six matches remaining within the high flight, the Blues solely sit forward of the Hammers on purpose distinction and two factors away from Liverpool.

Thomas Tuchel‘s aspect head into this encounter on the again of a goalless draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night time, the sport at Stamford Bridge successfully being made a sideshow given the developments of the European Tremendous League.

Right here, Sports activities Mole rounds up all of Chelsea’s newest damage and suspension information forward of creating the brief journey to the London Stadium.

Standing: Main doubt

Kind of damage: Muscular

Potential return date: April 24 (vs. West Ham)

Since struggling a hamstring damage a day earlier than the assembly with Porto on April 13, Kovacic has been dominated out of rivalry. With the primary leg of their Champions League semi-final with Actual Madrid simply across the nook, Tuchel is unlikely to take any dangers on the midfielder.

Standing: Main doubt

Kind of damage: Muscle fatigue

Potential return date: April 24 (vs. West Ham)

Having spoken concerning the defender’s workload earlier this week, Tuchel is unlikely to make use of Silva towards each West Ham and Actual. With that in thoughts, the Brazilian could possibly be restricted to the substitutes’ bench for this contest.

CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea don’t have any suspension points forward of the sport in East London.