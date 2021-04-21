Inna Mylu Song From Lift: Watch Video

Inna Mylu track is the primary single from Kavin starrer Elevate film. The track was sung by Sivakarthikeyan. Britto Michael of Sundaattam fame composes the music for the movie. Directed by Vineeth Varaprasath, the movie stars Amritha Aiyer as a feminine lead. Elevate film was produced by Ravindran’s Libra Productions in affiliation with Ekaa entertainments. Assume Music bagged the audio streaming rights. Inna Mayilu aka Inna Mylu track video shall be launched on the Assume Music youtube channel. Obtain Inna Mylu track mp3 free on Wynk, Spotify, Gaana, iTunes, and different official audio platforms.
Sivakarthikeyan is now a number one hero of the Kollywood trade. He was sung many songs together with Engavena Kochikinu Po (Sixer), Humpty Dumpty (Thumbaa), Vaayadi Petha Pulla (Kanaa), Kalakkalu Mr.Localu (Mr. Native), and extra. Kavin did a pivotal function within the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Physician film which is directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar.
It’s the first lead function movie for Kavin who was final seen within the in style tv present Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 hosted by Kamal Haasan. He’s nicely referred to as Vettaiyan, the lead character of Saravanan Meenatchi.
DISCLAIMER: We advise our readers to obtain songs solely from official sources like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Wynk Music, Gaana and Official YouTube Pages. Don’t help or use pirated web sites like starmusiq, isaimini, to stream and obtain songs.
Elevate Film Solid & Crew
Album: Elevate
Star Solid: Kavin, Amritha Aiyer
Directer Identify: Vineeth
Music Director: Britto Micheal
Yr Of Launched: 2021
Singers: Sivakarthikeyan
