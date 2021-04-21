LATEST

Inna Mylu Song From Lift: Watch Video

Avatar
By
Posted on
inna mylu song lift

Inna Mylu track is the primary single from Kavin starrer Elevate film. The track was sung by Sivakarthikeyan. Britto Michael of Sundaattam fame composes the music for the movie. Directed by Vineeth Varaprasath, the movie stars Amritha Aiyer as a feminine lead. Elevate film was produced by Ravindran’s Libra Productions in affiliation with Ekaa entertainments. Assume Music bagged the audio streaming rights. Inna Mayilu aka Inna Mylu track video shall be launched on the Assume Music youtube channel. Obtain Inna Mylu track mp3 free on Wynk, Spotify, Gaana, iTunes, and different official audio platforms.

WATCH & LISTEN INNA MYLU SONG

Sivakarthikeyan is now a number one hero of the Kollywood trade. He was sung many songs together with Engavena Kochikinu Po (Sixer), Humpty Dumpty (Thumbaa), Vaayadi Petha Pulla (Kanaa), Kalakkalu Mr.Localu (Mr. Native), and extra. Kavin did a pivotal function within the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Physician film which is directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar.

It’s the first lead function movie for Kavin who was final seen within the in style tv present Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 hosted by Kamal Haasan. He’s nicely referred to as Vettaiyan, the lead character of Saravanan Meenatchi.

Contents hide
1 Elevate Tamil Film Songs Obtain
2 Elevate Film Solid & Crew

Elevate Tamil Film Songs Obtain

Obtain Elevate Inna Mylu track on Wynk, Gaana, and official music web sites.

Obtain Inna Mylu Music on Ganna

Free Obtain Inna Mylu Mp3 Music on Wynk

Obtain All Kavin Elevate Songs Free on Jio Saavn

Obtain Free Elevate Tamil Film Songs on iTunes

DISCLAIMER: We advise our readers to obtain songs solely from official sources like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Wynk Music, Gaana and Official YouTube Pages. Don’t help or use pirated web sites like starmusiq, isaimini, to stream and obtain songs.

Elevate Film Solid & Crew

Album: Elevate
Star Solid: Kavin, Amritha Aiyer
Directer Identify: Vineeth
Music Director: Britto Micheal
Yr Of Launched: 2021
Singers: Sivakarthikeyan

For extra Tamil Cinema Information, Click on right here.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
40
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
38
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
36
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
35
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
34
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
32
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top