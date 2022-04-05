Inquisition begins after Jeremy Cohen’s death is hit by a tram in Bobigne

Jeremy Cohen was crushed to death by a tram on February 16, 2022. A recent video posted on the social network shows that he was thrashed by several people and was trying to escape.

The hashtag #JeremyCohen was trending on Twitter this Monday, April 4. Marine Le Pen, the national candidate for the Rassementation, expressed condolences in a tweet:silence on the matter», was thinking about what could happen «an anti-Semitic murder, ,The photos of Jeremy Cohen’s death are heartbreaking. The death of another of our children and the two-month silence on the facts left me stunned. Did he die to run away from the scum? Did he die because he was a Jew? Why has this matter been put on hold?“Erik Zemour, the candidate of the Responds”win again!, ,The circumstances of the death of Jeremy Cohen must be shed full light, before his attack he was hit by a tram …