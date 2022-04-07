Inside Amanda Holden’s cozy new garden cabin as she chugs bubbles and shows off the amazing transformation

Amanda Holden has revealed her new garden room at the back of her gorgeous home to “bubbles and snuggles.”
Britain’s Got Talent judge, 51, lives in a luxurious Surrey mansion where she recently unveiled her kitchen renovation.
Yet now Amanda has turned her attention outside for summer, instead creating a grand bolthole for enjoying fizz, festivities, and me-time.
She shared an image of a bar, looking typically glam inside a wood-and-glass structure with comfy chairs and a coffee table.
The garden room is sheathed on stylish wooden decking and has a warm…
Read Full News