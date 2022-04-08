Inside Amanda Holden’s Spacious Surrey Mansion – With New Luxury Garden Hideaway

Amanda Holden shows off the home bar on TikTok in 2020

Amanda Holden, husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Holly and Lexie split their time between the family’s two homes – a mansion in Surrey, and a luxurious estate in the Cotswolds

Amanda Holden showed off the latest feature at her Surrey mansion, making her fans go green with envy.

The 50-year-old TV star shares a wonderful property with husband Chris Hughes, and their daughters Holly and Lexi, and gives regular updates to her followers on social media as they update their gorgeous home.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she revealed the latest addition to the family home — a stunning garden room complete with a bar, cozy fireplace, and a hot tub.